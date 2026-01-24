Shoppers pack grocery stores ahead of weekend snowstorm, Pats game

WALTHAM, Mass. — Parking was scarce, and lines were long at Market Basket in Waltham ahead of the snowstorm expected to roll into the region on Sunday.

Wintry weather combined with playoff football this weekend sent shoppers to the store in droves.

“We have the Pats game on Sunday, plus the storm. So, you’re just double crazy,” said Angela Pinzone. “We’re excited.”

Customers snatched up the usual staples, as Valentine’s Day décor hung above. But some drivers were not feeling the love in the parking lot.

“I heard a lot of unlovely words,” said Lebaron Atherton, with a laugh. “The parking was awful. Two cars for every parking space. There’s too many people here.”

Yet, most shoppers had a sense of humor, knowing these conditions come with the territory.

“It’s like it’s never happened before, and the world’s collapsing, and everyone has to get out and get their eggs and their bread and milk,” said Liz Goss. “And then we might even lose power. And what are we going to do with all this food anyway?”

