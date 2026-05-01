Level 2 sex offender accused of hiding in women’s bathroom at Northeastern, assaulting officers

BOSTON — A Level 2 sex offender is accused of hiding in a women’s bathroom stall at Northeastern University and spying on a woman using the bathroom, and assaulting officers who later found him, the district attorney said Friday.

Brandon Awogboro, 29, of Boston, was arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court in Roxbury on charges of trespassing, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Judge David Poole set bail at $500 and ordered Awogboro to stay away from the victim and the location of the offense.

Poole revoked Awogboro’s bail on a pending Roxbury case where he is charged with assault and battery on a family or household member and ordered GPS monitoring with an exclusionary zone of Northeastern’s campus.

At about 6:26 p.m. on April 29, Northeastern police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the dining area of Stetson East Residence Hall at 11 Speare Place.

The alarm was triggered by a man, later identified as Awogboro, exiting through an emergency door in the dining hall after food service employees reported that Awogboro had been in the women’s restroom for over an hour.

Officers interviewed a dining hall employee who reported that Awogboro was inside one of the stalls while she was using the bathroom. She told police she noticed Awogboro craning his neck under the stall divider to view into her stall.

Officers viewed Awogboro leaving the women’s restroom on surveillance footage and exiting onto Huntington Avenue.

When officers located Awogboro outside, he sprinted directly into one of the officers.

The officer brought Awogboro to the ground, where he thrashed his legs and attempted to bite officers, eventually placing his mouth on one of their holstered firearms, police said.

When subdued, Awogboro identified himself to the officers. Police learned that he is a registered Level 2 sex offender who had previously been trespassed from Northeastern’s campus.

Awogboro was wearing an ELMO GPS device on his ankle.

Awogboro is currently on probation after serving a split sentence out of Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester for a 2024 breaking and entering and assault and battery case. He was committed to the House of Correction for 1.5 years.

Hayden praised Northeastern police for their quick work in identifying and apprehending Awogboro, and also praised the cafeteria workers for providing information about Awogboro’s actions.

“It isn’t difficult to imagine the shock and fear this employee must have experienced through this man’s actions, particularly in a setting where privacy is expected and deserved,” Hayden said. “I’m grateful no officers were injured when the defendant became violent.”

Awogboro is due back in court on May 26 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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