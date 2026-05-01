New high-end steakhouse opens in Boston. Take a look inside

BOSTON — A new high-end steakhouse has opened in Boston’s Seaport district.

Maple & Ash, a concept that blends upscale dining with a lively, nightlife-driven atmosphere, marks its first Northeast location.

The restaurant was founded in Chicago by Maple Hospitality Group and chef Danny Grant, and has since expanded to Scottsdale and Miami.

Maple & Ash is perhaps best known for its boldly named “I Don’t Give a F*@K” tasting menu, a shareable, chef-driven option that reflects the anything-goes approach.

The menu also features a wide-ranging wine and spirits program.

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Another signature offering is “Tower Hour,” a twist on happy hour centered around elaborate seafood towers. Selections include Manila clams, scallops, black tiger prawns, and Alaskan king crab.

The 12,000-square-foot space is located on the second level of The Superette courtyard at 131 Seaport Boulevard.

Guests enter through a dramatic interior of black fluted walls and black-and-white tiled floors, leading into a bar and lounge area before the main dining room.

Menu highlights include dishes such as a sesame Caesar salad, golden beet and burrata, Wagyu beef carpaccio, a dry-aged bone-in ribeye, and whole roasted Atlantic sea bass, alongside a raw bar selection.

Maple & Ash is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Tower Hour offered from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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