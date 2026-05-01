Rectal cancer deaths are rising faster in a specific age group, new study says

Dr. Kimmie Ng, Founding Director of the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, joined Boston 25 News to discuss the findings of a concerning new study on rectal cancer.

The new study found that mortality rates for rectal cancer are growing two to three times faster than those for colon cancer among adults aged 20 to 44.

Watch Ng‘s full interview in the video player above.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group