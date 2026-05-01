One person dead, one seriously injured after vehicle crash, shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A woman has died, and a man is critically injured after both were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle on Thursday night.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced that the incident occurred around 9:21 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of 63 Erving Avenue in Lawrence.

Once on scene, officers found a crashed 2014 Jeep Cherokee containing two occupants: a woman and a man, both 20 years old and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital. The woman was pronounced deceased on Friday morning, and the man remains in critical condition.

At this time, the identities of both victims will remain undisclosed pending the family’s notification.

“The incident, including the circumstances of the shooting and crash, and the nature of the relationship between the two vehicle occupants, is currently under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office, the Lawrence Police Department, and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” the DA’s office wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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