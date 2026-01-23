Patriots coach Mike Vrabel shares injury updates on key players ahead of AFC Championship

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their final practice of the week at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Friday before departing for Denver to battle the Broncos in the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Vrabel provides Patriots injury updates for the AFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/c9xXbfw5J9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2026

After practice, Vrabel ruled out veteran edge-rusher Harold Landry, who has been battling a knee injury in recent weeks.

Landry didn’t practice this week.

Landry is out for the AFC Championship game @boston25 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 23, 2026

Vrabel also announced that three players have been listed as questionable to play against Denver.

Those players include wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion protocol), and linebacker Marte Mapu (hip).

Hollins, who is currently on injured reserve, needs to be activated by Saturday to be eligible to play on Sunday.

In a positive update, Davis seems to be trending toward suiting up in the Mile High City.

Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi reported that the veteran cornerback was able to shed his red non-contact jersey during Friday’s practice.

Final #Patriots practice before they head to Denver.



CB Carlton Davis is back in a blue jersey. No more red non-contact jersey. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/uvewRAaSJ3 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 23, 2026

The winner of Patriots vs. Broncos advances to the Super Bowl to take on either the Los Angeles Rams or the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 3 p.m.

