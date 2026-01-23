Local

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel shares injury updates on key players ahead of AFC Championship

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their final practice of the week at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Friday before departing for Denver to battle the Broncos in the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.

After practice, Vrabel ruled out veteran edge-rusher Harold Landry, who has been battling a knee injury in recent weeks.

Landry didn’t practice this week.

Vrabel also announced that three players have been listed as questionable to play against Denver.

Those players include wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion protocol), and linebacker Marte Mapu (hip).

Hollins, who is currently on injured reserve, needs to be activated by Saturday to be eligible to play on Sunday.

In a positive update, Davis seems to be trending toward suiting up in the Mile High City.

Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi reported that the veteran cornerback was able to shed his red non-contact jersey during Friday’s practice.

The winner of Patriots vs. Broncos advances to the Super Bowl to take on either the Los Angeles Rams or the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 3 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read