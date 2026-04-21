‘She didn’t deserve this’: Woman accused of hitting and killing 10-year-old girl faces a judge

DUDLEY, Mass. — A woman accused of hitting and killing a 10-year-old girl in Webster last week pleaded not guilty in Dudley District Court this morning and was held on $25,000 bail.

The family of Marleigh Guevara packed the court room as the prosecution laid out the charges against 35-year-old Sherri Plitouke.

Plitouke of Southbridge is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation, and speeding.

Prosecutors allege that Plitouke was going double the speed limit when she hit and killed Marleigh Guevara on Saturday, April 11.

Plitouke was arrested by Dudley police the week prior on April 3 for operating under the influence of drugs. Police allegedly found crack cocaine and heroin in her car.

“She feels awful about what happened, but it was an accident,” said Sherri’s attorney Robert Iacovelli. Iacovelli said he could not speak to her arrest back on April 3.

“She was going 11 mph over the speed limit at best, no alcohol, no drugs, no texting, no changing the radio, it was an accident. There’s nothing that suggests she had any alcohol or she showed any signs of intoxication during the crash or during the impact.”

“I am broken; there’s so many things that...I don’t know I am trying.”

Marleigh’s parents, Rafael and Heather, say nothing can bring their daughter back.

“I can’t I love her to death, and this is my child. I mean it wasn’t supposed to be like this.”

“I just want answers, I want justice for my baby. She didn’t deserve this.”

If Plitouke does make bail, she will have to remain sober and not get behind the wheel of a car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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