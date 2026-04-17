Woman arrested, charged in connection with vehicle crash that killed 10-year-old Webster girl

WEBSTER, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl in Webster.

Sherrie Mae Plitouke was taken into custody by Webster and Southbridge police on Friday. She is charged with:

Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation

Negligent Operation

Speeding

On Saturday, April 11, 10-year-old Marleigh Rose Guevara died after being hit by a vehicle on School Street while playing outside her home on Saturday afternoon.

Guevara was attending the fourth grade at Park Avenue Elementary.

Just a week prior to the crash, Plitouke was arrested by Dudley police for charges including operating under the influence and drug possession.

Plitouke is currently being held on a $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Dudley District Court on Tuesday, April 21st.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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