RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police have charged 17 people in connection with a street takeover in Randolph in October, during which a crowd of over 100 people obstructed traffic and targeted police officers.

The charges follow a lengthy investigation into the coordinated street takeover in Randolph and several other communities early Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said Tuesday.

A similar incident happened the same day in Boston, where two people were arrested after a police cruiser was burned during a large-scale vehicle takeover involving 100 people.

“I’m mad that this is happening. This is chaos,” Marag said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

In Randolph, the incident occurred in the early morning hours, when large crowds gathered at the intersection of North Main and Oak streets while vehicles performed drifting maneuvers and donuts in the roadway.

The first arriving police officer witnessed about 100 people in the street, with some setting off fireworks and others jumping on his cruiser, police said.

‘Dangerous’: 17 people charged in connection with street takeover in Randolph in October, police say (Randolph Police Department)

The incident endangered motorists and responding officers, Marag said.

“Street takeovers create extremely dangerous situations for responding officers, for people traveling through the area, and for residents who live nearby,” Marag said.

“I want to commend our detectives for the extensive investigation required for this case, as well as the patrol officers who responded to an extremely dangerous situation that night,” Marag said.

Investigators determined that participants blocked intersections to allow drivers to perform stunts. Spectators surrounded the area and recorded videos for social media.

When the first officer arrived, his cruiser was surrounded by a crowd that prevented him from entering the intersection and addressing the situation.

People were seen swarming the vehicle, striking it and blocking its path while fireworks were ignited both on top of the cruiser and nearby in the street, police said.

Smoke billowed through the police cruiser. Resulting damage included a light smashed on a cruiser and dents to the cruiser, he said.

“It was chaotic, a tough situation for that officer that night,” Marag said.

“When I first saw the video, it gives you that sick feeling,” the police chief added.

Officers estimated that nearly 100 people were in the roadway at the intersection.

After the incident, Randolph Police detectives launched an extensive investigation that included reviewing cruiser dash camera footage, surveillance video from nearby businesses, and numerous publicly posted social media videos, Marag said.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for information related to several Instagram accounts whose owners were believed to be connected to the events.

Messages recovered through the investigation indicated that organizers shared locations and instructions with participants and encouraged spectators to impede police, Marag said.

Randolph Police identified several people who are believed to have taken part in the takeover by blocking officers, surrounding the cruiser, or performing dangerous stunts.

Detectives identified 17 people, all of whom have been charged in Quincy District Court with offenses that include conspiracy, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, driving to Endanger, number plate violations, and related offenses.

Investigators believe many participants traveled together to multiple takeover locations in several Massachusetts communities on the same night, Marag said.

Police said the following people have been charged with conspiracy:

Nathaniel Jaymoni Urbaez, 22, of Dedham;

William Scott Cantwell, 19, of Warwick, Rhode Island;

Divine Truth Norris Niles, 23, of Roxbury;

Nazeem Vincent McLeod, 20, of Worcester;

Casey L. Rondeau, 23, of Farmington, Maine.

Jordan J. Ryan, 19, of Exeter, Rhode Island;

Nahom Daniel Brook, 23, of Boston;

Dylan Lee Jordan, 19, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire.

Jaden Williams, 23, of Putnam, Connecticut;

C. Anthony R. Llenas, 23, of Boston;

William G. Martinez, 31, of Bronx, New York;

Alec Enrique Cotto, 23, of Taunton;

Aidan Quinn LaFleche, 19, of Springfield;

Ashlee Renee Carrier-McLeod, 22, of Leicester;

Christoper William Diaz, 20, of Springfield;

Hashelyn Darnely Cabral, 20, of Fitchburg;

David Deshawn Daniels, 20, of Fitchburg.

Urbaez, Cantwell, Norris Niles, McLeod, and Rondeau are all also charged with interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Ryan, Brook, and Jordan are all charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Jordan and Williams are also charged with attaching the wrong plates to conceal identity.

Cantwell is also charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise.

Urbaez is also charged with disguising to obstruct justice.

Llenas is also charged with disorderly conduct.

The court issued nine arrest warrants for some suspects and summonses for others.

Several of the people charged are scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.

Marag said the investigation remains active and the department is working with regional law enforcement partners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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