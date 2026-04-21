Man facing attempted murder, arson charges after fire at Massachusetts home

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man is facing serious criminal charges in connection with a fire that tore through a home in a Massachusetts city on Tuesday morning.

A 47-year-old resident of a home on Grant Street in Taunton was arrested on charges of attempted murder and arson in connection with the blaze, according to Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne and Police Chief Edward Walsh.

Emergency crews responding to the home just before 7:15 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home, officials said. Firefighters and police officers then entered the home together and helped three people escape the flames.

The fire was brought under control in about 35 minutes, and there were no reported injuries.

No injuries were reported to residents or fire personnel.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken into custody as a “result of the preliminary police investigation.” He was expected to face a judge in Taunton District Court on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

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