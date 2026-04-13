Driver in crash that killed 10-year-old in Webster was charged with OUI a week before, police say

WEBSTER, Mass. — The driver in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl on Saturday was charged with an OUI a week before the accident, according to Webster police.

35-year-old Sherry Plitouke of Southborough was charged with an OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of a class A and B drug by Dudley Police on April 3.

She was also confirmed to be the driver of the car that allegedly hit 10-year-old Marleigh Rose Guevara in Webster.

On Friday, April 3 around 9:35 p.m., Nichols College Public Safety reported a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Center Road, with a female operator who appeared to be unresponsive. Police responded to the scene and said they found the driver of the car, Plitouke, asleep behind the wheel.

Sherry Plitouke's booking photo Courtesy: Dudley Police Department

Officers searched her car and found what were believed to be bags of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Webster police say Plitouke did not show any signs of intoxication at the time of the crash and has not been charged.

The accident is still under investigation by the DA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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