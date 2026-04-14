Hundreds honor life of 10-year-old Webster girl fatally struck by car outside her home

WEBSTER, Mass. — Hundreds gathered outside the home of 10-year-old Marleigh Guevara Monday just steps from where the little girl was fatally struck by a car.

Marleigh was on School Street Saturday afternoon when she was hit by a car driven by 35-year-old Sherry Plitouke of Southbridge, Webster police said.

Plitouke remained at the scene and did not show any signs of intoxication, police said.

No charges had been filed by Monday night, as the investigation continued.

But on April 3 – little more than a week before the tragedy – Plitouke was arrested by Dudley police for charges including operating under the influence and drug possession.

Dudley police say Plitouke was passed out behind the wheel with what appeared to be crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in the vehicle.

But at Monday’s vigil, family and friends focused on Marleigh’s endearing personality, love for music and affection for her three sisters.

“Marleigh was energetic, always had a smile,” said Marleigh’s pastor Esteban Carrasco, Jr., of House of Destiny in Southbridge. “Someone that was always lovable.”

Community members lit candles and held balloons as they mourned the beloved Park Avenue Elementary student.

Pastor Carrasco urged those in attendance to carry on her memory.

“Our desire as a pastor and as the family, that… her legacy would live on through the acts of kindness that others can do,” Pastor Carrasco said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group