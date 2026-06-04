Security ramps up across Mass. ahead of World Cup events in Foxborough, Boston

BOSTON — Security preparations are intensifying across Massachusetts as officials gear up for the first 2026 FIFA World Cup match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, now just over a week away, along with a series of large-scale fan events across the region.

Those security measures will extend well beyond the Foxborough town limits, affecting Boston and surrounding areas as crowds are expected to surge for both matches and watch parties.

At Boston’s City Hall Plaza, crews are already setting up for the FIFA Fan Festival, which will run from June 12 through June 27. The free event will air World Cup matches daily, but fans must pre-register to attend.

On Thursday, city leaders, including Mayor Michelle Wu, are expected to outline coordinated safety plans with emergency agencies to handle the influx of visitors during what is expected to be one of the city’s largest periods of events this summer.

From Boston to Foxborough, additional fencing, barricades, and security checkpoints are being installed. At Gillette Stadium, officials say the security setup will differ from typical game days.

0 of 50 FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Law enforcement agencies conducted a multi-agency walkthrough of the stadium on Wednesday to test operations and ensure readiness.

Fans attending matches are urged to arrive early and be prepared for multiple layers of security screening, including repeated ticket checks throughout the entry process.

Visitors at Patriots Place on Wednesday, some shopping for FIFA merchandise or hoping to catch a glimpse of the stadium setup, said the changes will require extra planning.

“I think there are a lot more steps involved than hopping in your car and coming to the game for the night,” said Kaitlyn Brown.

“I think it’ll be worth it, but you should plan to take extra time and be ready for all the specifications,” added Sheila Clouse, who was visiting with family.

Foxborough police emphasized that only ticketed fans will be allowed onto stadium property. All matches are sold out, with about 64,000 spectators expected to attend each game.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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