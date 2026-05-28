Boston announces 6 watch parties for FIFA World Cup

BOSTON — The start of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is just two weeks away, with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa set for just 14 days from Thursday.

In New England, fans are also counting down to the first World Cup match at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, which is now only 16 days away.

As anticipation builds, the City of Boston is expanding its lineup of World Cup activities with a series of official watch parties for matches not being played in Foxboro.

City leaders say the events are designed to bring fans together across Boston neighborhoods to celebrate the world’s biggest sporting event.

Scheduled watch parties include:

Spain vs. Cabo Verde Match

June 15th: Town Field in Dorchester

Brazil vs. Haiti Match

June 19 Boston Common

C olombia vs. Portugal

June 27: East Boston Memorial Stadium

FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

July 14: Location: TBD

FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

July 15: Location: TBD

FIFA World Cup Final

July 19: Location: TBD

Each watch party will feature a large viewing screen, live music, family-friendly activities, face painting, food vendors, and community programming for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy.

"These free, family-friendly events give residents throughout our neighborhoods the chance to celebrate the games close to home—cheering together, sharing cultures, and being part of a historic moment for our City," said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Boston 25 News is your home for all things 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, leading up to and throughout the tournament.

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