FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Major security changes have made their way to the Boston Stadium ahead of the World Cup.

Gillette Stadium has been transformed into FIFA’s Boston Stadium for the World Cup games and with just days to go, strict security measures have been added throughout the stadium.

“I just kind of ran into all the extra security,” Sheila Clouse, who came to see the stadium with her family for a sneak peak, said.

“I brought my son and my fiancé with us and he’s a huge patriots fan. We just thought we’d stop by the stadium and check it out, and we didn’t expect all this extra security and they asked us to leave. So, yeah, it’s a big deal! We knew it was a big deal, but we didn’t know until we actually got here,” she explained.

The stadium, turning into a FIFA fortress, with extra fencing around the gates and crowd control barricades filling the parking lots.

Boston Stadium makes major security changes just before World Cup

“There is a ton of reinforced fencing all around the stadium. They have covered up signage. They appear to have their own security people here making sure no one is just wandering in and out. So, definitely, they have taken extra precautions to make sure it’s safe,” she said.

Kaitlyn Brown arrived at the stadium soon after to see if she could purchase some Boston World Cup merchandise only to run into a similar situation.

“He just said right now it is shut down for security purposes and that they had moved the patriots football pro shop to the other side and that the merch shop was going to be opened next week,” she explained.

Brown, also very understanding that the security is necessary.

“I think I’m a little bit surprised but it’s also something that’s brand new to our city and our area. We don’t usually get events of this size and scale. I’m really glad that they are putting security at the forefront of this event to make sure everyone is safe and what not,” she said.

Police are also navigating all of the new safety measures.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies met at the stadium for a security run through Thursday night.

Boston Stadium makes major security changes just before World Cup

“We are getting ready for the World Cup. We are practicing, making sure our communication works, our officers understand the changes to the facility or to the stadium. As you can tell, there is an extra layer of protection that FIFA has added. That’s common to all FIFA events, not just particular to Gillette stadium or Boston stadium, Deputy Chief, Richard Noonan of the Foxboro Police Department said.

“The layout has changed and we’re just making sure that the officers are aware of those changes,” he added.

Fans, now seeing for themselves this won’t be anything like going to a patriots game or concert.

“I think there are a lot more steps involved than hopping in your car and coming to the game for the night. It looks like people are going to be in for a little bit of a wait to get through security when they arrive. It’s quite surprising to see it all coming into fruition now that we are a week out, but it’s so exciting,” Brown said.

“I mean obviously there are a lot of extra precautions and safety which is a good thing, in the world we are living in, it’s a good thing. I think it’ll be worth it but yes I definitely think you should plan to take some extra time and make sure you’re prepared for all the specifications they are going to ask of you,” Clouse added.

Officials also doubling down that fans need to come prepared and have their tickets ready to be scanned multiple times.

“It’s a sold-out event, 64,000 people but obviously a lot of excitement. We’re asking people to leave early, get here early, get to the lots. There are going to be extra precautions in place, you can’t get onto the property without a ticket, you can’t get into the gates without a ticket, and that’s going to slow down the screening process,” Lt. Noonan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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