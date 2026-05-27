World Cup watch parties in limbo as 10 Mass. communities await FIFA licenses

BOSTON — With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just weeks away, some Massachusetts communities are still waiting on approval to host public watch parties — leaving organizers uncertain as kickoff nears.

The tournament begins June 11, with Boston set to host its first match two days later. But several cities and towns hoping to host publicly funded viewing events are still awaiting FIFA licensing to broadcast the games.

Back in March, the state announced $10 million in grants to 17 community organizations to host World Cup viewing events. However, those plans depend on FIFA granting official licenses for public broadcasts.

As of Tuesday, state officials say six organizations have received approval, including:

Boston

Worcester

Cambridge

Lexington

Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association

MetroWest Tourism and Visitors Bureau

That leaves 10 additional communities still waiting for approval — creating uncertainty as they try to finalize plans ahead of the tournament.

Officials say FIFA is continuing to process applications and send out notifications throughout the week, and the list of approved sites is expected to grow.

The delays come as Boston prepares to host one of the region’s largest official World Cup celebrations.

City leaders have announced that City Hall Plaza will serve as the official FIFA Fan Festival site, a free, 16-day event running from June 12 through June 27 during the group stage.

The festival is expected to draw large crowds, featuring:

Live broadcasts of 2–3 matches per day

Cultural events and performances

Appearances by FIFA legends and mascots

Organizers say the fan festival will act as a central hub for fans across New England.

Boston 25 News has reached out to FIFA and the Boston host committee, Boston26, for comment on the delays and timing of the remaining approvals.

For now, several communities remain in limbo — hoping to get the green light in time to bring World Cup excitement to local fans.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visitbostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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