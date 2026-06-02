Register now: Free FIFA Fan Festival in Boston requires advance sign-up for entry

BOSTON — Soccer fans across Massachusetts will soon have a free place to gather and celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Fan Festival Boston is set to take over City Hall Plaza from June 12 through June 27, offering a central hub for fans, residents, and visitors to watch matches and take part in a wide range of events.

Organizers say the festival will feature live broadcasts of World Cup matches each day, along with entertainment, food, and cultural programming designed to showcase the region.

The event is free, but attendees must register in advance for a pass, and entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning access is not guaranteed.

Below is a look at the Fan Festival’s days and hours of operation, as well as matches that will be livestreamed:

3:00 p.m. Canada vs. Bosnia Herzegovina



9:00 p.m. USA vs. Paraguay

3:00 p.m. Qatar vs. Switzerland



6:00 p.m. Brazil vs. Morocco



9:00 p.m. Haiti vs. Scotland

1:00 p.m. Germany vs. Curaçao



4:00 p.m. Netherlands vs. Japan



7:00 p.m. Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador

12:00 p.m. Spain vs. Cape Verde



3:00 p.m. Belgium vs. Egypt



6:00 p.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

3:00 p.m. France vs. Senegal



6:00 p.m. Iraq vs. Norway



9:00 p.m. Argentina vs. Algeria

1:00 p.m. Portugal vs. DR Congo



4:00 p.m. England vs. Croatia



7:00 p.m. Ghana vs. Panama

3:00 p.m. Switzerland vs. Bosnia Herzegovina



6:00 p.m. Canada vs. Qatar



9:00 p.m. Mexico vs. South Korea

3:00 p.m. USA vs. Australia



6:00 p.m. Scotland vs. Morocco



9:00 p.m. Brazil vs. Haiti

1:00 p.m. Netherlands vs. Sweden



4:00 p.m. Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire



8:00 p.m. Ecuador vs. Curaçao

12:00 p.m. Spain vs. Saudi Arabia



3:00 p.m. Belgium vs. Iran



6:00 p.m. Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

1:00 p.m. Argentina vs. Austria



4:00 p.m. France vs. Iraq



8:00 p.m. Norway vs. Senegal

1:00 p.m. Portugal vs. Uzbekistan



4:00 p.m. England vs. Ghana



7:00 p.m. Panama vs. Croatia

3:00 p.m. Switzerland vs. Canada / Bosnia vs. Qatar



6:00 p.m. Scotland vs. Brazil / Morocco vs. Haiti



9:00 p.m. South Africa vs. South Korea / Czech Rep vs. Mexico

4:00 p.m. Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire / Ecuador vs. Germany



7:00 p.m. Japan vs. Sweden / Tunisia vs. Netherlands

3:00 p.m. Norway vs. France



8:00 p.m. Uruguay vs. Spain / Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

5:00 p.m. Croatia vs. Ghana / Panama vs. England



7:30 p.m. DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan / Colombia vs. Portugal



10:00 p.m. Jordan vs. Argentina / Algeria vs. Austria

In addition to the games, the festival will include a cultural showcase spotlighting local artists, musicians, and performers, reflecting the diversity of Boston and communities across Massachusetts.

City Hall Plaza will be transformed into a fan zone with activities, live entertainment, and a curated food and beverage lineup, blending the global excitement of the tournament with local flavor.

Organizers are also implementing several policies for attendees. Guests will need to follow a clear-bag policy with size restrictions, comply with a code of conduct, and agree to the event terms during registration.

With large crowds expected, visitors are encouraged to use public transportation, walk, or bike when traveling to the festival.

The event site will be fully accessible, with accommodations including accessible entrances, seating areas, restrooms, and services for guests with mobility needs.

Organizers say the FIFA Fan Festival Boston aims to be more than just a viewing party — creating a citywide celebration of soccer, culture, and community during one of the world’s largest sporting events.

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