Scotland vs. Morocco (live updates): Boston Stadium hosts 3rd World Cup match today

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Morocco has been an ascending soccer power, particularly after a run to the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup. The team has improved so much that its 1-1 draw against powerhouse Brazil in its 2026 World Cup opener was a slight disappointment.

“We didn’t come to the U.S. to just play against Brazil,” Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi said. “We came in to go even farther than we did in Qatar in 2022.”

Scotland has put itself in a good position to advance to the knockout round for the first time after a 1-0 win over Haiti in its opener, but Morocco should be a considerably tougher opponent.

“Against difficult opponents, we have to be very good,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said. “We’re a little more comfortable as underdogs. ... Sometimes Scotland prefers it that way.”

Scotland vs. Morocco marks the third game to be played at Boston Stadium in Foxborough since Saturday. The game airs on Boston 25 News/Fox at 6 p.m. Before that, fans can watch Team USA take on Australia at 3 p.m.

Follow below for live updates leading up to, during, and after the match:

11:50 a.m.

The Tartan Army has been unleashed and is heading to Foxborough.

11:30 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police share some match-day reminders for fans.

⚽ Match Day reminder: Celebrate proudly, but leave fireworks, flares, smoke devices, and pyrotechnics at home.

🚫 Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts and are not allowed at World Cup matches, fan events, celebrations, transportation areas, or public spaces.#MatchReadyMA pic.twitter.com/zVV3HFp0Hd — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 19, 2026

11:15 a.m.

Scotland and Morocco fans are lined up outside South Station, waiting for MBTA Commuter Rail trains to start rolling to Foxborough Station.

Pre boarding South Station pic.twitter.com/UaATzPgquD — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 19, 2026

11 a.m.

MassDOT announces that the HOV lane on the Southeast Expressway will open at 1 p.m. to accommodate World Cup traffic.

Travel Advisory: Today, Friday, June 19, the I-93 southbound (Southeast Expressway) HOV lane will open early at 1:00 p.m., for #WorldCup2026 Travel. pic.twitter.com/30QkHkcvKq — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 19, 2026

10:45 a.m.

Boston 25 Soccer Analyst Julian Cardillo shares his thoughts on the Scotland-Morocco match, including key players fans need to keep an eye on.

10:30 a.m.

Morocco is getting in some pre-match reps in Foxborough.

Morocco getting reps in Foxborough 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/agW5qeoEyU — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 19, 2026

10 a.m.

Lauren Walsh, the newest member of the Boston 25 News team, has World Cup fans covered from Boston Stadium.

8:45 a.m.

Harvard Men’s Soccer Coach Josh Shappiro shares his prediction for Scotland vs. Morocco.

Harvard Men's Soccer Coach Josh Shapiro talks World Cup, Scotland vs. Morocco, Team USA goaltending

8:30 a.m.

One Tartan Army fan is going viral during the World Cup, turning Dunkin runs and Walmart trips into must-see moments — and even drawing hundreds to Boston Common.

7 a.m.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist recaps yesterday’s stormy weather and shares her match-day forecast.

6:30 a.m.

Scotland’s Tartan Army visits the Bewitched statue in Salem.

6 a.m.

Team Scotland in Foxborough to “take care of business.”

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