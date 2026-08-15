Caught on camera: Freight train derails in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A CSX train derailed five empty railcars on Friday evening in Worcester.

The derailment occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. near the 200 block of Franklin Street.

No injuries were reported.

CSX crews responded to the scene and are working to restore the site. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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