Tartan Army’s unforgettable run in Mass. wraps tonight at Boston Stadium as Scotland faces Morocco

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Scotland’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup match in Foxborough is here — and the energy from the “Tartan Army” has turned into a story that’s captured national attention.

Over the past two weeks, Scottish fans have flooded the area, packing stadiums, filling bars, and embracing the local community. From kilts to chants echoing through the streets, many say it’s created a unique bond between Boston and Scotland — one that fans will be sad to see end.

Players from Morocco arrived in the Boston area on Wednesday, landing at Hanscom Air Force Base. Team Scotland has been in town since last week, having played in the first World Cup game in Foxborough on Saturday, when they defeated Haiti 1-0. Morocco played to a 1-1 draw against powerhouse Brazil on Saturday as well.

On Friday night, Scotland faces Morocco at Boston Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

What to know if you’re heading to the match:

Stadium gates open: 3 p.m.

Pre-approved parking opens: 2 p.m.

Plan to arrive early to allow time for security and getting to your seat

MBTA Commuter Rail details:

A Boston Stadium train ticket is required

Boarding Group A check-in: 11:15 a.m. – noon (arrival 1:15–2 p.m.)

Final boarding groups arrive: 4:15–4:30 p.m.

Officials are urging fans to get to South Station early and allow extra time for travel.

The Tartan Army’s presence has left a lasting impression — not just on fans but on city leaders. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently signed a letter of intent to establish a partnership with Glasgow, paving the way for the two cities to become official sister cities.

That relationship is expected to be formalized next April during Tartan Day celebrations, when Scottish leaders are set to return to Boston.

For now, though, all eyes are on one final match — and one last night of Scottish pride in Foxborough.

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