What you need to know: Scotland and Morocco vie for control of Group C at Boston Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After beating Haiti 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, Scotland seeks an upset against talented Morocco to retain control of Group C and book a knockout round appearance for the first time ever.

Key Points

Friday’s game will dictate control of Group C. Scotland can remain in first place with a win or a draw. Morocco, which tied Brazil 1-1 in their opener, can hop into first with a win.

This game has the potential to ruin Scotland’s Boston/World Cup fairytale, though. The Scottish play Brazil last and will be heavy underdogs. A loss here, especially by multiple goals, would greatly jeopardize Scotland’s hope of advancing. Goal differential is a major factor.

Morocco were semifinalists four years ago, and Scotland coach Steve Clarke says their squad is as good or better for this tournament. The 1-1 tie against Brazil demonstrated Morocco’s quality and ability to push tournament contenders.

Expect a raucous environment. The Tartan Army is treating Boston like an extension of their home-field advantage. Morocco fans will be in the house, with strong local support, as Massachusetts has the second-largest Moroccan community in America.

Players to Watch

Scott McTominay is Scotland’s midfield engine. He is key to assisting on defense and helping the team transition to attack. He is an enforcer in midfield, and his physicality and passing will be key to how Scotland matches up with Morocco. Che Adams leads the forward line (13 goals).

Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scott McTominay #4 of Scotland goes past Danley Jean Jacques #17 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Morocco has immense talent up the spine. Yassine Bounou is considered among the best goalkeepers in the world; Achraf Hakimi is a right-sided defender who loves to get into the attack and play dangerous crosses…he’s coming off a Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG); Neil El Aynoui is playing in his first World Cup but is a glue guy in the middle.

Morocco v Norway - International Friendly HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 7: Yassine Bounou #1 of Morocco in action against Norway during the international friendly match at Sports Illustrated Stadium on June 7, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images) (Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

Quick Pitch Points

Team Nicknames: Scotland are the Tartan Army; Morocco are the Atlas Lions

Odds: Morocco -135, Scotland +400, Draw +265 | O/U 2.5 +125, -154

Best World Cup finish: Scotland, never made it out of group; Morocco, semifinals in 2022

Coaches: Scotland, Steve Clarke; Morocco, Mohamed Ouahbi

Captains: Scotland, Andrew Robertson; Morocco, Achraf Hakimi

FIFA Rank: Scotland 37, Morocco 6

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