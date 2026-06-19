Moroccan fans rallying at North Shore watch party for huge World Cup match at Boston Stadium

REVERE, Mass. — Morocco is set to take the field in Foxborough for the first time, and excitement is already building across Massachusetts — especially in the North Shore city of Revere, where a large Moroccan community is preparing to cheer on its team together.

A watch party is planned on Shirley Avenue starting at 3 p.m. for fans who don’t have tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Scotland but still want to be part of the atmosphere.

In the lead-up to the game, crowds have already gathered around Boston, including a group that met outside City Hall Plaza earlier this week to celebrate and show support for Morocco.

Many told Boston 25 they planned to either head to the official Boston Fan Fest or join community watch parties, such as the one in Revere.

At a local Moroccan bakery, one Revere man who moved to Massachusetts in 2019 said the World Cup has sparked pride and brought people together.

“Morocco is doing well this World Cup. The first game was great for us, even if it was like a tie,” Khlid said. “There is a lot of community, like the Moroccan community, in Revere. And a lot of Moroccans are coming from Morocco too.”

Watch party details

Location: Shirley Avenue, Revere

Start time: 3 p.m.

End time: 9 p.m.

With kickoff in Foxborough set for later in the evening, organizers say the watch party will give fans a chance to celebrate their team — and their culture — in a community setting.

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