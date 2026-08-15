21-year-old dies after falling into Westford quarry

WESTFORD, Mass. — A 21-year-old is dead after falling into a quarry in Westford early Saturday morning.

According to Westford police, the incident happened around 12:53 a.m. when officers received a 911 call reporting that a man had fallen into a body of water at Merrill’s Quarry, located off Tyngsboro Road.

The caller reported that they could no longer see the individual.

When crews arrived, they located the man at the bottom of the quarry, face down in the water. He was removed from the water, and officials began life-saving measures.

The 21-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the fall and from being in the water for a prolonged period of time.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Westford Police Department’s Special Services Division.

The Westford Police Department said in a statement that they would like to remind the public that Merrill’s Quarry is an extremely dangerous location.

“The property contains significant hazards, including steep and unstable drops, deep water, and other potentially life-threatening conditions,” the department wrote.

“The quarry is private property and is clearly posted with numerous ‘No Trespassing’ signs. Entering the quarry without permission is not only unlawful but can have dangerous and potentially tragic consequences.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group