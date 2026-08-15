81-year-old woman dies, 2 others rescued off Provincetown beach

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — An 81-year-old woman is dead after she was reported missing in the water off Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.

Two other people were brought to safety after a total of three people were reported to have possibly been caught in a rip current.

The Coast Guard issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a response boat from Coast Guard Station Provincetown. A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod was also launched to assist with the search.

The Station Provincetown boat crew, Provincetown Harbormaster and TowBoatUS responded and began searching for the missing swimmer.

The Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew located the woman in the water and remained overhead while directing the Station Provincetown boat crew to her location.

The crew recovered the woman and immediately began CPR.

EMS continued lifesaving efforts while transporting her, but she was later pronounced deceased.

“Incidents like this are a painful reminder of how quickly conditions on the water can become dangerous,” said Town Manager Alex Morse.

“On behalf of the Town of Provincetown, we offer our support to all those affected and share our sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the search and rescue.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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