Foxboro Station Debuts Major Upgrade for First FIFA World Cup Match at Boston Stadium

After a $35 million renovation, the Foxboro Commuter Rail Station is set to handle its first FIFA World Cup matchday crowds at Boston Stadium.

The project was designed to significantly increase passenger capacity and improve the experience for thousands of fans traveling to and from the venue by train.

The upgraded station can now accommodate up to 20,000 passengers per event, helping the MBTA move large crowds more efficiently while reducing travel and boarding times.

A key feature of the renovation is the addition of two 800-foot-long, high-level platforms that are fully ADA accessible. The side-by-side boarding configuration allows multiple trains to load and unload passengers simultaneously, dramatically improving post-event operations.

Fans traveling to Boston Stadium by rail must purchase a Boston Stadium Train ticket in advance. Tickets cost $80 round trip, and the train ride from Boston to Foxboro takes approximately one hour.

On matchdays, the Boston Stadium Train is the only MBTA service that provides direct access to the stadium. There is no MBTA subway or regular bus service to the venue.

Passengers should plan accordingly, as the final inbound train arrives at Foxboro Station approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Following the match, return service to South Station begins 30 minutes after the final whistle.

The MBTA will operate 14 return trains, departing approximately every 15 to 20 minutes. Due to the large crowds expected for World Cup matches, fans should anticipate wait times of one to two hours—or longer—before boarding a return train.

The upgraded Foxboro Station represents a major investment in transportation infrastructure ahead of the FIFA World Cup and is expected to play a critical role in moving tens of thousands of fans on matchdays

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group