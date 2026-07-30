Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Jury sent home early after first responders detail crime scene

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A day after jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial listened to the emotional 911 call made by Patrick Clancy after discovering the couple’s three children dead in their Duxbury home, testimony shifted Thursday to the first responders who rushed to the scene and described the chaotic and heartbreaking moments they encountered upon arrival.
The third day of testimony featured police officers, firefighters, and EMTs recounting the emergency response at the scene of the crime on the night of Jan. 24, 2023.
Jurors were then suddenly dismissed for the day shortly after noon. A jury view of the Clancy home is scheduled for Friday.
Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan also announced that the trial so far is “ahead of schedule.”
Watch Boston 25’s trial coverage:
Bob Ward’s play-by-play from court:
July 30, 2026, 12:07 p.m.
Court is suddenly adjourning for the day. Judge is telling the jury there are some issues he needs to work out with both sides, so he is sending them home. Tomorrow is a jury view. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 12:02 p.m.
In basement, Cahill checked for pulse on Coram but Callan could not detect. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:59 a.m.
In his cross, Reddington is trying to convey that the night was cold and could have stopped #LindsayClancy bleeding in neck and wrists— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
Duxbury Police officier Vincent Cahill is next witness. @boston25 #truecrime
July 30, 2026, 11:50 a.m.
Dougherty said #lindsayclancy 's neck wound "seemed to be superficial with dried blood. wrist wounds appeared the same. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:48 a.m.
Duxbury Firefighter Daniel Dougherty, paramedic is next witness in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:46 a.m.
Costanzo had observed #LindsayClancy observed a "superficial" neck injury thru a hole in neck brace. Reddington is zeroing in on that in cross. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:44 a.m.
Costanzo Lindsay was given on narcan on way to South Shore Hospital. She did not wake up. but began reaching and grabbing. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:38 a.m.
Costanzo said when he got on scene, Lindsay had superficial injury around her collar. no active bleeding. Bandages on hands, no bleeding. She was breathing, already on board. She was moaning groaning. no response. took her to ambulance. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:35 a.m.
Robert Costanzo, Pembroke Firefighter, Paramedic, next witness in #lindsayclancy trial. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:33 a.m.
Stratton described life saving techniques used on Callan and his neck injury. She scooped him up and carried him out of basement to ambulance and rode with Callan to Beth Israel Deaconess @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:27 a.m.
Stratton is a paramedic. In basement while Dwyer went to Cora, she went to Callan. The two children were found near each other in basement room. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:23 a.m.
Jennifer Stratton, Duxbury Fire Dept is next witness in #lindsayclancy triple murder trial @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:23 a.m.
Dwyer described condition of children in basement. He tried save Cora in basement, she was not breathing, no pulse. She was moved up stairs into ambulance. Dwyer said they shocked her heart once. Heartbeat never returned.@boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:09 a.m.
Duxbury Firefighter Patrick Dwyer is next witness #Lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:07 a.m.
Nette is describing life savings measures performed on Dawson. Never got a pulse back, never restarted his heart. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11:01 a.m.
Keith Nette, Duxbury Fire Dept, next witness. This call happened on his day off. He went to work. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 11 a.m.
Nudd described receiving Dawson into this ambulance, attempting CPR, hooking up monitor but no heartbeat.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
monitor was unhooked and brought to basement where 2 other children were being treated. Took Dawson to Plymouth hosp. @boston25 #lindsayclancy
July 30, 2026, 10:46 a.m.
Loring "Chuck" Nudd, Duxbury Firefighter/EMT is next witness in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 10:44 a.m.
Captain Hussey said he saw Patrick pick up child and unwrap something wrapped around him. He called for mutual aid to get more ambulances on scene. "The scene turned very chaotic very quickly." @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 10:42 a.m.
Captain Hussey said he was in backyard with Lindsay and 2 paramedics, heard screams, looked in basement window. Saw Patrick. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 10:36 a.m.
Duxbury Firefighter PJ Hussey, a paramedic, just called to stand in #LindsayClancy murder trial. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 10:13 a.m.
Both Duxbury Police officers Hall and Josephine described the conditions of the children in detail. @boston25 #lindsay Josephine is finished on stand. Brief break after sidebar— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 10:10 a.m.
While giving Cora chest compressions, he heard fire fighters found a slight pulse on Callan, who was moved out of basement first. Josephine went upstairs saw Patrick in kitchen. "He was in shock, screaming," they called an ambulance for Patrick. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 10:08 a.m.
Brian Josephine picked up Dawson, chest to chest, brought him outside to ambulance. Then back inside, saw fire fighters w/other two children. and gave Cora chest compressions. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 10:04 a.m.
Josephine said he heard screaming, ran inside. ran to basement. saw Patrick who said "She killed the f-ing kids." Then they found Dawson. Josephine said as he assessed Dawson, "I knew it wasnt going to be good."@boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 10 a.m.
Josephine said he went to try to help #LindsayClancy she mumbled, didnt speak. Saw cuts to wrist and neck. They were bleeding but not profusely. No need to apply pressure or use a tourniquet. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 9:57 a.m.
Josephine, on scene, got to back yard. Saw Patrick standing over Lindsay in the backyard. "It appeared he was trying to communicate with her. I dont know if they were talking, then turned to me. That's when we crossed paths." #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 9:51 a.m.
Hall is finished on the stand. For cross, Reddington said only: "Thank you for your incredible service." Police Officer Brian Josephine is next witness. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 9:48 a.m.
Hall went outside. Lindsay was being treated. He looked up, saw open window with "blood marks around the window and on the shingles."@boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 9:45 a.m.
Hall is describing the discovery of Cora and Callan in another basement room. "they were motionless and emts were working on them." #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 9:42 a.m.
Jury shown pictures of room where Dawson was found. Hall describes position and condition of child's body.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
This is as far as I'll go here. @boston25 #lindsayclancy
July 30, 2026, 9:41 a.m.
Hall is identifying pictures of basement area taken on the night of the murders. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 9:38 a.m.
Hall and another officer went into the house, heard Patrick screaming, made their way to basement. Heard Patrick say I cant wake them up, I cant get them up. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 9:35 a.m.
Hall: On scene Lindsay Clancy was semi conscious. Bleeding neck and wrists, but not actively. She was moving her head, moaning. Patrick went into the house to look for the kids. #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
July 30, 2026, 9:31 a.m.
Back at #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. Duxbury Police Officer Stephen Hall is on the stand. He was called to the scene and is first first responder to testify in this trial. #truecrime @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026
More about what’s happened in the trial so far:
On Wednesday, Patrick Clancy spent much of the day on the witness stand, recounting the events of Jan. 24, 2023, when he returned home from running errands for his wife and found what prosecutors describe as a horrific crime scene.
Jurors were shown surveillance video from a CVS and a Plymouth restaurant where Patrick Clancy stopped while out of the house. He testified that he spoke with Lindsay by phone during the trip and said she sounded occupied, as if she was in the middle of giving the children baths.
When he arrived home, however, he said the children’s bedrooms and bathroom were empty. He then went to the couple’s bedroom, which was locked.
After opening the door, Patrick testified that he saw blood inside the room and an open window.
He then rushed downstairs and outside, where he found Lindsay Clancy lying on the ground after what prosecutors say was a jump from a second-story window.
The jury then heard portions of Patrick Clancy’s frantic 911 call.
During the call, Patrick could be heard urging Lindsay to stay awake while a woman was heard moaning and crying in the background. Lindsay eventually told him the children were in the basement, according to testimony.
After first responders arrived, Patrick went to check on the children.
The courtroom grew emotional as jurors listened to the call, including the moment Patrick discovered the children and screamed in anguish. At one point during the recording, he can be heard saying, “She killed the kids.”
Lindsay is charged with strangling the couple’s three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, with exercise bands
Patrick also testified about a brief phone conversation he had with Lindsay roughly a week after the deaths while she was hospitalized.
“She said she heard a man’s voice telling her that if she didn’t do it now, she would lose her chance,” Patrick testified.
While Patrick was not on the witness stand when the 911 recording was played, Lindsay Clancy openly sobbed at the defense table as the audio was heard in court.
Clancy’s defense argues she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis at the time, while prosecutors contend she was criminally responsible for her actions.
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