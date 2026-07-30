Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Jury sent home early after first responders detail crime scene

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A day after jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial listened to the emotional 911 call made by Patrick Clancy after discovering the couple’s three children dead in their Duxbury home, testimony shifted Thursday to the first responders who rushed to the scene and described the chaotic and heartbreaking moments they encountered upon arrival.

The third day of testimony featured police officers, firefighters, and EMTs recounting the emergency response at the scene of the crime on the night of Jan. 24, 2023.

Jurors were then suddenly dismissed for the day shortly after noon. A jury view of the Clancy home is scheduled for Friday.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan also announced that the trial so far is “ahead of schedule.”

Watch Boston 25’s trial coverage:

Bob Ward’s play-by-play from court:

July 30, 2026, 12:07 p.m.

Court is suddenly adjourning for the day. Judge is telling the jury there are some issues he needs to work out with both sides, so he is sending them home. Tomorrow is a jury view. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 12:02 p.m.

In basement, Cahill checked for pulse on Coram but Callan could not detect. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:59 a.m.

In his cross, Reddington is trying to convey that the night was cold and could have stopped #LindsayClancy bleeding in neck and wrists

Duxbury Police officier Vincent Cahill is next witness. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:50 a.m.

Dougherty said #lindsayclancy 's neck wound "seemed to be superficial with dried blood. wrist wounds appeared the same. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:48 a.m.

Duxbury Firefighter Daniel Dougherty, paramedic is next witness in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:46 a.m.

Costanzo had observed #LindsayClancy observed a "superficial" neck injury thru a hole in neck brace. Reddington is zeroing in on that in cross. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:44 a.m.

Costanzo Lindsay was given on narcan on way to South Shore Hospital. She did not wake up. but began reaching and grabbing. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:38 a.m.

Costanzo said when he got on scene, Lindsay had superficial injury around her collar. no active bleeding. Bandages on hands, no bleeding. She was breathing, already on board. She was moaning groaning. no response. took her to ambulance. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:35 a.m.

Robert Costanzo, Pembroke Firefighter, Paramedic, next witness in #lindsayclancy trial. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:33 a.m.

Stratton described life saving techniques used on Callan and his neck injury. She scooped him up and carried him out of basement to ambulance and rode with Callan to Beth Israel Deaconess @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:27 a.m.

Stratton is a paramedic. In basement while Dwyer went to Cora, she went to Callan. The two children were found near each other in basement room. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:23 a.m.

Jennifer Stratton, Duxbury Fire Dept is next witness in #lindsayclancy triple murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:23 a.m.

Dwyer described condition of children in basement. He tried save Cora in basement, she was not breathing, no pulse. She was moved up stairs into ambulance. Dwyer said they shocked her heart once. Heartbeat never returned.@boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:09 a.m.

Duxbury Firefighter Patrick Dwyer is next witness #Lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:07 a.m.

Nette is describing life savings measures performed on Dawson. Never got a pulse back, never restarted his heart. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11:01 a.m.

Keith Nette, Duxbury Fire Dept, next witness. This call happened on his day off. He went to work. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 11 a.m.

Nudd described receiving Dawson into this ambulance, attempting CPR, hooking up monitor but no heartbeat.

monitor was unhooked and brought to basement where 2 other children were being treated. Took Dawson to Plymouth hosp. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:46 a.m.

Loring "Chuck" Nudd, Duxbury Firefighter/EMT is next witness in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:44 a.m.

Captain Hussey said he saw Patrick pick up child and unwrap something wrapped around him. He called for mutual aid to get more ambulances on scene. "The scene turned very chaotic very quickly." @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:42 a.m.

Captain Hussey said he was in backyard with Lindsay and 2 paramedics, heard screams, looked in basement window. Saw Patrick. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:36 a.m.

Duxbury Firefighter PJ Hussey, a paramedic, just called to stand in #LindsayClancy murder trial. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:13 a.m.

Both Duxbury Police officers Hall and Josephine described the conditions of the children in detail. @boston25 #lindsay Josephine is finished on stand. Brief break after sidebar — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:10 a.m.

While giving Cora chest compressions, he heard fire fighters found a slight pulse on Callan, who was moved out of basement first. Josephine went upstairs saw Patrick in kitchen. "He was in shock, screaming," they called an ambulance for Patrick. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:08 a.m.

Brian Josephine picked up Dawson, chest to chest, brought him outside to ambulance. Then back inside, saw fire fighters w/other two children. and gave Cora chest compressions. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:04 a.m.

Josephine said he heard screaming, ran inside. ran to basement. saw Patrick who said "She killed the f-ing kids." Then they found Dawson. Josephine said as he assessed Dawson, "I knew it wasnt going to be good."@boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10 a.m.

Josephine said he went to try to help #LindsayClancy she mumbled, didnt speak. Saw cuts to wrist and neck. They were bleeding but not profusely. No need to apply pressure or use a tourniquet. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:57 a.m.

Josephine, on scene, got to back yard. Saw Patrick standing over Lindsay in the backyard. "It appeared he was trying to communicate with her. I dont know if they were talking, then turned to me. That's when we crossed paths." #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:51 a.m.

Hall is finished on the stand. For cross, Reddington said only: "Thank you for your incredible service." Police Officer Brian Josephine is next witness. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:48 a.m.

Hall went outside. Lindsay was being treated. He looked up, saw open window with "blood marks around the window and on the shingles."@boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:45 a.m.

Hall is describing the discovery of Cora and Callan in another basement room. "they were motionless and emts were working on them." #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:42 a.m.

Jury shown pictures of room where Dawson was found. Hall describes position and condition of child's body.

This is as far as I'll go here. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:41 a.m.

Hall is identifying pictures of basement area taken on the night of the murders. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:38 a.m.

Hall and another officer went into the house, heard Patrick screaming, made their way to basement. Heard Patrick say I cant wake them up, I cant get them up. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:35 a.m.

Hall: On scene Lindsay Clancy was semi conscious. Bleeding neck and wrists, but not actively. She was moving her head, moaning. Patrick went into the house to look for the kids. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026, 9:31 a.m.

Back at #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. Duxbury Police Officer Stephen Hall is on the stand. He was called to the scene and is first first responder to testify in this trial. #truecrime @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2026

More about what’s happened in the trial so far:

On Wednesday, Patrick Clancy spent much of the day on the witness stand, recounting the events of Jan. 24, 2023, when he returned home from running errands for his wife and found what prosecutors describe as a horrific crime scene.

Jurors were shown surveillance video from a CVS and a Plymouth restaurant where Patrick Clancy stopped while out of the house. He testified that he spoke with Lindsay by phone during the trip and said she sounded occupied, as if she was in the middle of giving the children baths.

When he arrived home, however, he said the children’s bedrooms and bathroom were empty. He then went to the couple’s bedroom, which was locked.

After opening the door, Patrick testified that he saw blood inside the room and an open window.

He then rushed downstairs and outside, where he found Lindsay Clancy lying on the ground after what prosecutors say was a jump from a second-story window.

The jury then heard portions of Patrick Clancy’s frantic 911 call.

During the call, Patrick could be heard urging Lindsay to stay awake while a woman was heard moaning and crying in the background. Lindsay eventually told him the children were in the basement, according to testimony.

After first responders arrived, Patrick went to check on the children.

0 of 71 Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy awaits the start of proceedings during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) CORRECTION: Source is The Boston Herald, not The Boston Globe. (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Patrick Clancy recounts finding children’s bodies as jury hears emotional 911 call Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington holds the hand of Lindsay Clancy while listening to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague holds up as evidence the pajamas of Callan Clancy during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy listen to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/Pool) --- during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy cries as she sees images of herself with her children playing at a indoor waterpark a month before they were killed during her trial in the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) + Internal memo note Jury to tour Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her children Lindsay and Patrick Clancy, along with their children Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy reacts as images of himself and his children on vacation a month before they were killed is shown in the courtroom at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths 25 Investigates: Researchers studying medications key to Lindsay Clancy’s defense Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy glances over at the defense table and his ex wife Lindsay Clancy is seated during her murder trial at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy fights back tears as the details of her children's death are read in court at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches as her ex husband Patrick Clancy takes the witness stand at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington stays at the side of his client Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Day 3 of Jury Selection Children Killed Postpartum Defense Paula and Mike Musgrove, parents of Lindsay Clancy, sit as jury selection starts in Lindsay's murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues a motion about expert witnesses before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Live court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy Children Dead Massachusetts FILE - In this image from video, Lindsay Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, appears from the hospital for her arraignment on charges regarding the death of her three children, at Plymouth District Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 7, 2023. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed Lindsay Clancy murder trial

The courtroom grew emotional as jurors listened to the call, including the moment Patrick discovered the children and screamed in anguish. At one point during the recording, he can be heard saying, “She killed the kids.”

Lindsay is charged with strangling the couple’s three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, with exercise bands

Patrick also testified about a brief phone conversation he had with Lindsay roughly a week after the deaths while she was hospitalized.

“She said she heard a man’s voice telling her that if she didn’t do it now, she would lose her chance,” Patrick testified.

While Patrick was not on the witness stand when the 911 recording was played, Lindsay Clancy openly sobbed at the defense table as the audio was heard in court.

Clancy’s defense argues she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis at the time, while prosecutors contend she was criminally responsible for her actions.

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