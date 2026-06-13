Thousands set to attend Haiti-Scotland FIFA World Cup match in Foxborough

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was a quiet and sunny morning inside Boston Stadium, ahead of the first local FIFA World Cup match in Foxborough.

Tonight, tens of thousands of fans will pack into the stadium to watch the Haiti vs Scotland game.

The match kicks off at 9 p.m. and gates to the stadium open three hours before.

If fans are driving, the parking lots open at 5 p.m., but parking is pre-booked so if you don’t have a pass, don’t drive to the game.

There will be fan experience zones for those that arrive early.

People going to the game are allowed to bring in one, soft, plastic, factory sealed disposable water bottle.

Fans are encouraged to check the FIFA Fan Checklist to stay prepared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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