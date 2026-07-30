Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize in Wednesday’s drawing as jackpot climbs to $707M

CHARLTON, Mass. — There was no winner of Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts hit for a big prize.

The numbers drawn were 30, 36, 40, 42, 57 with Powerball 2. There was a 2X Power Play multiplier.

Locally, one person woke up $50,000 richer thanks to a Powerball ticket that was sold at the Charlton Country Store in Charlton, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

On July 25, $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Alpaca Stores in Millis and Vinny C’s Boylston Liquors in Boylston.

The next drawing on Saturday will be worth an estimated $707 million with a cash value of $309.7 million.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

All Prizes are based on a $2 wager.

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