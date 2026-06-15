‘Got to go to Fenway Park’: Scotland fans take over Red Sox game

BOSTON — It was Scottish Heritage Night at Fenway Park on Sunday. The ballpark heard chants it likely never had before.

Thousands of Scottish soccer supporters marched from Evans Way Park to Landsdowne. Many of them have never seen a baseball game before.

Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi asked people in the crowd if they’ve ever been to a game.

“No but I grew up watching cheers,” one fan said. “It’s time to check the atmosphere of a proper baseball game. I’m looking forward to it.”

Bagpipes led the way as the fans followed their lead. Those in the Tartan Army said it was a dream come true to see the historic Fenway Park.

“Coming to Fenway was the thing to do. That’s what we were told,” one Scottish man said. “I’ll have the lobster roll as well.”

Others were looking forward to the Fenway Frank.

I’ve been here four days and haven’t ordered a hot dog yet. I’m gagging for that."

Most of the Scotland supporters weren’t too sure how baseball works.

“How many innings are there?” one fan asked. When he was told nine, he said “Oh you’re having a laugh. Once I get my t-shirt I’m off.”

These fans stick together no matter what. Some of the people marching didn’t even have tickets for the game. They just wanted to show their Scottish pride.

“We’re proud to be where we are from and we love our country,” one woman said.

Raimondi could hear the Scottish chants outside of the ballpark, a few hundred yards away. Many of the Scots said they’re staying in the city and will be going to the Scotland/Morocco game in Foxborough on Friday.

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