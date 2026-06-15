Three people seriously injured following shooting near South End playground

BOSTON — Three people have been seriously injured following a shooting at a playground in the South End, Boston police report.

The incident occurred around 7:38 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of O’Day Playground on 75 West Newton Street to reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

“Due to the severity of one victim’s injuries, Homicide Unit detectives are responding to assist with the investigation,” Boston police wrote.

At this time, the scene remains active and under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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