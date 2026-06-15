Two arrested after police pursuit involving baby ends in Middleborough neighborhood

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A police pursuit involving a baby ended Sunday morning in a residential Middleboro neighborhood, following what authorities described as a domestic incident.

Officers were initially called to Trucchi’s Supermarket on Grove Street for a reported altercation.

A Trucchi’s employee told reporters that police entered the store looking for a knife after a coworker attempted to break up a fight between two people outside the supermarket.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they assisted Middleboro Police and successfully deployed a GPS tracking device, known as StarChase, to monitor the suspect vehicle along Route 44.

The pursuit came to an end on Plymouth Street, where neighbors reported seeing a large law enforcement presence from multiple agencies.

“I heard it went through a few towns and ended up here in my neighbor’s front lawn,” said resident Matt Mastropietro. “I heard the car going by with the flat tires, and I come out of the house and there’s the whole Middleboro PD over there, Lakeville, Plympton, State.”

Neighbors watched as officers surrounded the vehicle and took occupants into custody. A Chevrolet sedan with flat tires was later towed from the scene.

“They surrounded them and got them out of the car and towed the car,” Mastropietro said.

He also recalled hearing officers giving commands during the arrest.

“‘Get on the ground,’ stuff like that,” he said.

An infant was also involved in the incident. A police officer was seen carrying a baby after the pursuit ended.

Police have not released details about whether anyone was injured.

By Sunday afternoon, tire marks remained visible on a front lawn where the pursuit ended, leaving neighbors searching for answers about what led to the dramatic police response.

“I know Sunday morning, I usually wake up to my neighbor’s lawn mower. Instead, it was sirens and flat tires today,” Mastropietro said.

Middleboro Police provided limited information about the case, saying only that it stemmed from a domestic incident. Authorities confirmed that two people were taken into custody and are expected to face charges in Wareham District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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