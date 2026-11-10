‘Sadness, happiness, relief’: Former Stoughton cop guilty in deaths of Sandra Birchmore, unborn son

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A former Stoughton police officer has been found guilty on federal charges in the deaths of Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby.

Matthew Farwell was found guilty of killing a witness or victim and causing the death of an unborn child under federal law.

Prosecutors argued that Farwell groomed Birchmore after she entered the Stoughton Police Explorers program at just 12 years old and had a sexual relationship with her for nearly a decade.

As Birchmore got older and became pregnant, prosecutors said Farwell feared the relationship and his years of abuse would become public. They argued that Farwell went to her Canton apartment in February 2021, strangled her and staged her death to look like a suicide to prevent her from exposing what he had done to her.

The defense argued that Birchmore committed suicide. Evidence presented at trial showed DNA evidence connected to Farwell on the ligature around her neck.

Just hours later, Farwell’s wife delivered their third child.

Birchmore’s death was originally ruled a suicide. The medical examiner later changed the manner of death on her death certificate to “undetermined.”

Farwell was arrested in August 2024.

Justice served

Birchmore’s family members spoke after the verdict was read in federal court.

They remembered Birchmore, who was just 23 when she died, as a kind and resilient young woman who was excited to become a mother and pursue nursing school.

“Our cousin Sandra Bichmore was kind, resilient, and excited about her future,” her cousin said.

Her family said Birchmore had been determined to build a better life for herself and her son. They said they continue to grieve not only Birchmore, but also the life her unborn son never had the opportunity to live.

“If not for Matt Farwell, Sandra would be seeing her son off to kindergarten next year.”

Her cousin Ray Cosgrove said the family continues to feel Birchmore’s absence during birthdays, holidays, family gatherings and everyday moments. He said he wants people to remember Sandra for the person her family knew and loved, not just for the headlines, court proceedings and investigation that came after her death.

“Sandra was expecting a baby boy. We will never have to opportunity to meet him. We will never watch him grow up. Celebrate his birthdays or see this person he might have become. We lost that future too.....Today, I want people to remember the person Sandra mattered before anyone outside her family knew her name. Her life had value before there was news cameras, courtrooms, investigations, or headlines. And her life still continues to matter today.”

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said that after nearly a decade of an inappropriate relationship, and as Birchmore got older and prepared for motherhood, she began demanding more attention and commitment from Farwell.

“As the walls were closing in, it became clear to Farwell that he had lost control of Sandra. She was no longer a vulnerable teenager. She had matured into an independent young woman.”

Foley said Birchmore was looking forward to becoming a mother, applying to nursing school and beginning a new chapter in her life.

“By all accounts, she was a caring and loving person. Sandra did not deserve this. When you think of her, I hope you recall the girl full of love, life, and hope. And that is what Sandra deserves.”

Why wasn’t he charged by the Norfolk County District Attorney?

Birchmore’s family members and supporters have criticized the handling of her case by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Torey Cummings told the jury that Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office “very quickly told others, including the medical examiner, that this was definitively a suicide and there was no foul play. They told the medical examiner, no need to treat this death as suspicious.”

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office just released a statement following Matthew Farwell’s conviction for killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child. Part of the statement reads: “Its ability to prosecute was constrained by the finding of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that the manner of death was suicide.” It is important to add context. During opening statements in Farwell’s trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Torey Cummings told the jury that Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office: “very quickly told others, including the medical examiner, that this was definitively a suicide and there was no foul play. They told the medical examiner, no need to treat this death as suspicious.” — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) November 10, 2026

Birchmore’s family and supporters said they believe others should also be held accountable.

“To the extent that there were errors in a previous state investigation, that is just not for me to comment on today,” U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said.

Foley said some investigators made mistakes early in the case, while others later came forward and cooperated.

“Not everyone made mistakes. There were some investigators early on who we will take issue with, as was obvious from the trial. But there were other officers who did come forward and cooperated,” she continued.

Foley said she expects Massachusetts State Police to review the investigation and determine whether corrective action is warranted.

“We still have people we have to hold accountable,” said Barbra Wright, Sandra’s cousin.

“It shouldn’t have come to this, the state should have done it , and I hope that Michael Morrisey hears me loud and clear when I say that.”

Former Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey acknowledged criticism surrounding his office’s handling of the case but said its ability to prosecute was constrained by the medical examiner’s original ruling that Birchmore’s death was a suicide.

The office said it later referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office, worked with federal prosecutors and helped fund the development of additional evidence.

“We respect the jury’s verdict and will have no further comments.”

William Farwell, Matthew Farwell’s twin brother, and former Stoughton police officer Robert Devine were also found by an internal investigation to have engaged in inappropriate relationships with then 13‑year‑old Sandra Birchmore. His brother was granted immunity by federal prosecutors to testify in his brother’s trial.

Stoughton police, former chief react

Acting Stoughton Police Chief O’Connor said he was grateful for the verdict and called Farwell’s actions a betrayal of the trust placed in police officers.

“What happened to Sandra is a profound betrayal of the trust every police officer is sworn to uphold.”

O’Connor also credited Birchmore’s family for continuing to push for answers and said the department remains committed to transparency, accountability and reforms designed to protect young people interacting with law enforcement.

“Nothing can give Sandra back to you, but I hope this verdict brings some measure of peace.”

Former Chief Donna McNamara also released a statement following the verdict.

“As of today, a convicted killer is held responsible and justice is served. However, today is not about the defendant. Most of us will fade away into the annals of history, but after today, Sandra Birchmore will never be forgotten.”

McNamara said the verdict confirmed what she had come to believe about Birchmore’s death and credited those who continued asking questions about the case.

“There are those who wanted to forget Sandra Birchmore. But enough people would not remain silent. Enough people spoke up. Enough people asked questions.”

“It has been my life’s work over these past five years to ensure that justice was served. Sandra Birchmore received no justice during her life. Today justice is served.”

What happens next?

Birchmore’s family described a mix of emotions following the verdict, and described Farwell as “evil, demonic, and a predator.”

“Sadness, happiness, release,” her cousin said.

“This is nothing anybody would ever wish for, to get her her justice and her son...and to make sure that Matthew Farwell can never hurt a human being again because predators always keep looking for new victims and I don’t think he would have ever stopped,” her cousin said.

Farwell is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2027. He will be transported to the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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