Donna McNamara says Farwell verdict confirms what became clear to her about Sandra Birchmore’s death

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Donna McNamara, who led the Stoughton Police Department during much of the investigation surrounding Sandra Birchmore’s death, says the guilty verdict in Matthew Farwell’s federal case represents justice after a five-year fight for answers.

“As of today, a convicted killer is held responsible, and justice is served,” McNamara said in a statement following the verdict. “However, today is not about the defendant.”

McNamara, who retains the chief of police title but is on leave amid an unrelated battle with the town of Stoughton, stressed the focus should instead remain on Birchmore. She also testified during Farwell’s trial.

“Most of us will fade away into the annals of history, but after today, Sandra Birchmore will never be forgotten,” McNamara said.

McNamara said the verdict confirmed what she had come to believe about Birchmore’s death.

“Today is not just about a verdict. Today is about Sandra,” McNamara said. “Today a federal jury has confirmed what became apparent to me some time ago, that Sandra was murdered and that her murderer was a police officer who took advantage of her trust and faith in the badge and uniform.”

McNamara also credited those who kept asking questions about the case and refused to let Birchmore be forgotten.

“There are those who wanted to forget Sandra Birchmore. But enough people would not remain silent,” she said. “Enough people spoke up. Enough people asked questions.”

Despite the verdict, McNamara said she believes significant questions surrounding the case remain unresolved.

“Rest assured that there are still more questions unanswered than are answered, even after today,” she said.

McNamara thanked the judge and jury, along with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office, for their work on the case.

She described seeking justice for Birchmore as a central focus of her work over the past five years.

“It has been my life’s work over these past five years to ensure that justice was served,” McNamara said. “Sandra Birchmore received no justice during her life. Today justice is served.”

Farwell is expected to be sentenced in February 2027.

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