Second man pulled from water after deadly crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A second man was pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed through a guardrail and landed in the Threemile River in Taunton.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the second man, who was not identified, was pulled from the area where the white Nissan was located. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Taunton police received a report at 10:15 p.m. for a vehicle that was traveling at a high speed near North Walker Street.

Officers said the vehicle struck a utility pole and guardrail before crashing into the river.

Crews initially found one person still inside the vehicle. Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Alec Ardita of Taunton. Ardita was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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