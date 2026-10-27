Prosecution expert testifies Sandra Birchmore was strangled, crime scene was altered

BOSTON — Forensic Doctor William Smock, an expert witness for the prosecution, told jurors Tuesday, “Ms. Birchmore was the victim of a homicidal act.”

Dr. Smock said Birchmore’s cause of death was asphyxia related to strangulation and her manner of death was homicide.

Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment, seated on the ground, with a duffel bag strap ligature around her neck that was attached to her bedroom closet door.

Doctor Smock came to the conclusion that, “This is an altered crime scene and that she was killed before the ligature was tied around the door.”

Part of Smock’s testimony focused on a bone in the neck, called a hyoid bone.

Smock said Birchmore’s hyoid bone was fractured inward and that fracture was on the right side, yet her neck was tilted to the left.

He said this is not consistent with a partial hanging.

“This is consistent with a strangulation where the bone is squeezed inward,” said Dr. Smock.

Birchmore was also found with a red imprint on her right upper chest.

Smock said that mark was made by a clasp on the ligature strap pressing on her, but also said the clasp was tied around the doorknob when she was found.

He said it tells him the injury occurred before it was tied up.

Smock said that Birchmore’s hair being in the ligature is also a major “red flag.”

Meanwhile, jurors also heard from Matthew Farwell’s twin brother, William Tuesday.

William had a sexual relationship with Sandra Birchmore as well.

He said Birchmore confided in him that she had sex with Matthew Farwell at 15, but he said he didn’t believe her and didn’t think his brother was that dumb.

William Farwell told jurors that after Birchmore died, Norfolk CPAC with State Police contacted him to meet.

During that meeting in his truck with Sgt. John Fanning and Trooper Matthew Dunne, William Farwell said he was told he wasn’t a suspect.

“He told me that he needed to talk about Sandra Birchmore and to not lie to him because he had everything,” said William Farwell.

He alleged Sgt. Fanning said, “I need this like I need a f***ing bullet in the head.”

William Farwell also told jurors, “He said we’re getting a lot of calls, and we need to get this closed out.”

After that meeting, William said Matthew Farwell told him he wiped his cell phones and informed William the investigation was wrapping up but that there could have been serious charges.

William said, “He said there could have been criminal charges, but it’s not a victimless crime.”

The defense asked Farwell, “You at one point wanted to end your sexual relationship with Ms. Birchmore, but you felt trapped, so you continued to see her?”

“That’s correct,” Farwell said.

Farwell admits to having sex while on duty and in his patrol car; he testified under a grant of immunity because he was concerned he would be charged with that criminal conduct.

William Farwell admits to having sex with Sandra Birchmore while on duty and in his patrol car.

Farwell said he took immunity because he was concerned he would be charged with that criminal conduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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