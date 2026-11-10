Norfolk DA acknowledges criticism of handling of Sandra Birchmore case after Farwell verdict

CANTON, Mass. — Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey is responding to the guilty verdict against Matthew Farwell, acknowledging criticism of his office’s handling of the Sandra Birchmore case while explaining why prosecutors say their ability to bring charges was constrained.

In a statement following Tuesday’s federal verdict, Morrissey said that above all, he hopes the outcome brings closure to Birchmore’s family and friends.

The DA’s office directly addressed the scrutiny it has faced over the case.

“The NDAO recognizes the criticism it has received for its handling of this case,” the statement said.

The DA’s office, however, said its ability to prosecute was constrained by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s finding that Birchmore’s manner of death was suicide.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Medical Examiner for comment.

The DA’s office said it ultimately referred the case to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for further review.

According to the statement, Norfolk prosecutors also worked with the federal prosecution throughout the case, including funding the development of additional evidence.

The DA’s office also defended its transparency efforts, saying it began making its case file and investigative materials publicly available as early as October 2022.

The statement was issued shortly after a federal jury returned guilty verdicts against Farwell in connection with the deaths of Birchmore and her unborn son.

“We respect the jury’s verdict and will have no further comments,” the DA’s office added.

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