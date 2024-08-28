25 Investigates: Sandra Birchmore’s death initially investigated by state law enforcement

In August, the attorney working on behalf of Sandra Birchmore’s family in their wrongful death lawsuit against Matthew Farwell and two other former police officers confirmed a Boston Globe report that a forensic pathologist hired to study Sandra Birchmore’s death determined she had been murdered.

Dr. Michael M. Baden, a former chief medical examiner of the City of New York, ruled that Birchmore had been strangled to death with her unborn child.

Dr. Baden’s ruling contradicts the findings of the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The ME’s office determined that Birchmore’s death was a suicide caused by hanging.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ME’s office told 25 Investigates, “The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is aware of the federal indictment related to the tragic death of Sandra Birchmore. The Medical Examiner’s Office has fully cooperated with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on this investigation and will continue to do so.”

Birchmore’s death was initially investigated by Canton Police and state troopers assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A state police report from March 2021 reveals a friend of Birchmore’s told a state police investigator that Birchmore was pregnant with then Stoughton Police Officer Matthew Farwell’s child and Farwell “did not seem happy about the pregnancy.”

Matthew Farwell, Sandra Birchmore

The friend reported hearing rumors that Birchmore’s death “was a suicide, that a cop was involved, and the death was suspicious.”

Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Josh Levy did not say why his office launched its own investigation that led to Farwell being indicted for killing Birchmore and staging the scene at her Canton apartment to make it look like a suicide.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Norfolk DA writes, “The Birchmore investigation has remained open and active, but as you know we do not comment extensively on active investigations. That work has included collaboration with local police, the Attorney General of the Commonwealth, and the FBI, as each entity has unique resources and jurisdiction. Two State Police officers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office were at the command post for the operation when the apprehension (of Farwell) was made in Revere.”

Suzanne Cleveland is one of the moderators of a group called “Justice for Sandra Birchmore.” She has extensively researched the case. She said even talking about what happened to Birchmore is difficult.

“Police are not necessarily the right ones to handle other police. It did take several other agencies to get involved for, for today to happen. And it took quite a while, and it feels like an eternity. But thank goodness we got here,” said Cleveland referring to the arrest of Matthew Farwell.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group