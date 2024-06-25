New report suggests Stoughton woman’s death a homicide

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The family of a young woman found dead in Stoughton says the expert they hired disagrees with the State Medical Examiner.

They say she did not take her own life — they say she was killed.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara says she’s disturbed by the new report released on Sandra Birchmore’s death, and she wants full transparency on this case.

Chief McNamara says Sandra was groomed and sexually abused by a rogue and corrupt former police officer… and she also had inappropriate relationships with two other officers who no longer work for the department.

In 2022, police said Sandra committed suicide following her relationships with three Stoughton Police officers, Matthew Farwell, his twin brother William Farwell, and Robert Devine.

Police say Sandra was found dead in her Canton apartment in 2021 — when she was 23 years old.

Chief McNamara opened an internal affairs investigation into the officers’ “serious misconduct” and determined they exploited the 13-year-old while she was enrolled in the Stoughton Police Explorers program in 2010.

The chief confirms the town of Stoughton is being sued by Sandra Birchmore’s family.

While her death was initially ruled a suicide — that’s now in question.

According to the Boston Globe — Sandra’s family attorney hired a pathologist who found evidence showing her death was actually a homicide.

The report says she was also pregnant at the time of her death.

In a statement today, Chief McNamara says:

I was profoundly disturbed and troubled by what I read. While I am not a trained medical examiner, and I am not qualified to draw any direct conclusions, the findings certainly warrant further examination at the highest level.

Boston 25 News reached out to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s Office about the update.

A spokesperson says while the medical examiner ruled Sandra’s death a suicide — prosecutors will review this new report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

