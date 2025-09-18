Residents of Mass. town asked to check surveillance cameras as search for missing man enters 3rd day

AUBURN, Mass. — Police in a Massachusetts town warned residents on Thursday to beware of another large law enforcement presence as an extensive search for a missing man continues into a third day.

Drone units, K9 teams, and local and state police officials again swarmed the area of Mill Street in Auburn in search of Darren Cyr, 58, of Auburn.

Family members of Cyr reported him missing on Friday.

The Auburn Police Department first warned the public to avoid the neighborhood on Tuesday “to avoid contaminating the area.”

Search teams covered a “significant amount of area” on Wednesday after efforts came up empty on Tuesday, police noted.

Authorities planned to expand the search radius on Thursday as their hunt for clues continued. Areas of focus include:

The southeast side of Auburn, from Route 20 at Millbury Street to Cumberland Farms at the intersection of South Street.

Elm Street east to the Millbury town line.

Areas surrounding the train tracks and power lines.

“There will again be a large police presence in town as we continue to search for a missing person,” the department wrote in an update. “We kindly ask the public to remain clear of the search areas. We would also like to remind everyone that there is no concern for the safety of the public.”

Homeowners and business owners in the area are asked to review exterior surveillance cameras in the hopes that video of Cyr may have been captured between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, according to police.

Anyone with information on Cyr’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 508-832-777.

An investigation into his disappearance remains ongoing.

