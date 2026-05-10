One dead in Mattapan shooting, two injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — A person was shot and killed on Saturday night in Mattapan, while two people were shot in Dorchester just hours later, according to Boston police.

Around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to 28 Woolson Street for a person shot. On arrival, they located a male victim outside the address with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Then at around 2:06 a.m., police responded to a radio call for a person shot at 255 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester.

When police arrived, they found two shooting victims near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Everton Street. Both victims sustained apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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