Police searching for missing New Hampshire inmate

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a missing inmate in Manchester.

According to officials, Shawn Michael Bailey left the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester on May 9 around 10:35 p.m.

Bailey, 39, is approximately 5’5 and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded “CCM” sweatshirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Bailey, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, is incarcerated for violation of probation, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of controlled drug/schedule I–IV; sale, with a maximum custody release date of August 1, 2029.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Chief Investigator Jason Darrah of the NHDOC Investigations Bureau at (603) 848-2569 or call the local police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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