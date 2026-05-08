Behind the investigation: How Boston 25 exposed sky‑high prices at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Boston 25 News is pulling back the curtain on how its investigation into sky‑high prices at Boston Logan International Airport — and airports nationwide — came together.

With the busy summer travel season approaching, the investigation into how airports price food and products beyond TSA security has struck a chord with travelers, generating widespread online reaction.

Boston 25 investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh sat down with consumer investigative producer Cayle Thompson to discuss the months‑long reporting that led to the findings and what viewers should know moving forward.

During the conversation, Thompson explained how Massport’s pricing policy works, including the rule allowing a markup on products sold inside Logan Airport, and how that compares to pricing systems at other major airports across the country.

The discussion also highlighted that while some vendors follow those pricing rules, others do not — raising questions about transparency and whether passengers have any way to know if they are being overcharged before making a purchase.

Kavanaugh also asked Thompson about what response, if any, Massport has provided following the investigation’s findings.

Following our findings, Massport and its concessions manager, MarketPlace, say they initiated a spot check to ensure retailers are complying with the airport’s pricing policy.

Boston 25 News continues to dig into airport pricing practices as travel ramps up, with a focus on accountability and what impacts travelers’ wallets once they are past airport security.

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