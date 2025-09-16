Large police presence in Mass. town amid ‘extensive search’ for missing person

AUBURN, Mass. — Police in a Massachusetts town are warning of a large law enforcement presence on Tuesday amid an “extensive search” for a missing person.

The Auburn Police Department said that its detective bureau, K9 teams, drone units, and other agencies are conducting the search on Mill Street.

“We ask that the public not attempt to search on their own in order to avoid contaminating the area,” the department said.

The search comes two days after the department announced on Facebook that 58-year-old Darren Cyr, of Auburn, was missing.

Cyr was last seen by his family on Friday, according to police.

In an edit to the Sunday Facebook post, the department wrote on Tuesday morning, "Darren remains missing. We will update the post if there is any change. Please ignore any comments here stating he is found as they are untrue, and honestly, unhelpful."

Anyone with information on Cyr’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 508-832-777.

An investigation into his disappearance remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

