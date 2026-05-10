Police: Two men injured after stabbing, assault with beer bottle in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man was taken into custody in Brockton overnight after he allegedly stabbed and assaulted two men with a beer bottle.

According to Brockton police, officers responded around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting. They arrived and found two adult men suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing and an assault with a beer bottle.

They were both transported to the hospital with injuries appearing to be non-life threatening.

Police arrested 33-year-old Mexil Wawens of Brockton and charged him with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No shots had been fired during the incident, which is under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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