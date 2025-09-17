Large police presence remains in Mass. town as search for missing man continues

AUBURN, Mass. — Police in a Massachusetts town warned residents on Wednesday to beware of another large law enforcement presence as an extensive search for a missing man continued.

For the second straight day, drone units, K9 teams, and local and state police officials swarmed the area of Mill Street in Auburn in search of Darren Cyr.

The Auburn Police Department first warned the public to avoid the neighborhood on Tuesday “in order to avoid contaminating the area.”

Search teams were expected to cover a “significant amount of area” on Wednesday after efforts came up empty on Tuesday, police noted.

“Please give law enforcement space to work, and as always, if you see something, say something,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Family members of Cyr, 58, of Auburn, reported him missing on Friday.

Anyone with information on Cyr’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 508-832-777.

An investigation into his disappearance remains ongoing.

We are continuing our search for Mr. Cyr and covering a significant amount of area. Once again drones, K9’s and the... Posted by Auburn MA Police Department on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

9/16 updated- the searche was suspended for the evening and will resume tomorrow. ￼ The Auburn Police Department... Posted by Auburn MA Police Department on Tuesday, September 16, 2025

**Missing Person** -Edit 8:30am on 9/16/25: Darren remains missing. We will update the post if there is any change.... Posted by Auburn MA Police Department on Sunday, September 14, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group