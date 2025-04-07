‘A pretty low time’: Boston Red Sox star reveals he attempted suicide during 2022 season

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran reportedly admitted in a new Netflix documentary on the ballclub that he attempted to take his own life during the 2022 season.

The Boston Globe reviewed “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox,” noting that in the fourth episode, Duran described trying to commit suicide with a rifle, but the weapon didn’t fire.

“I got to the point where I was sitting in my room; I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked but nothing happened,” Duran said in the episode, according to the newspaper.

The Globe said that the episode showed a series of highlights on Duran but then shifted to focus on the struggles he had with errors and mistakes during that 2022 season.

“It honestly felt like a dark cloud over me,” Duran said. “Because it’s so easy to look past the positive things for me and to grab onto the negative things.”

Duran, now 28, described that season as a “pretty low time,” adding, “I didn’t even wanna be here anymore.”

In a statement obtained by the Globe, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy called Duran’s decision to share his story “an act of courage.”

Duran also revealed that he felt pressure to live up to the expectations of his father and recalled him purposely throwing baseballs at him when he was younger, according to the report.

Last season, Duran was named MVP of the MLB All-Star game after he hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the fifth inning to lead the American League to a victory over the National League.

94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 16: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after being named the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player in a 5-3 victory over the National League during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Less than a month after the All-Star game, the Red Sox issued an unpaid, two-game suspension over a homophobic slur that he hurled at a heckling fan.

Duran later apologized for his actions, calling his language “truly horrific.”

In 363 career games with the Red Sox, Duran has 368 hits, including 34 home runs, 101 doubles, and 22 triples. He has also racked up 70 stolen bases.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 05: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox” starts streaming on Netflix on April 8.

It features eight episodes that give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season.

The filmmakers were given access to players both on and off the field and covered the team from spring training through the end of the season.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health crisis, there is help available. Call the National Suicide and Crisis hotline at 988. Operators are available 24 hours a day.

