Neflix releases new trailer for upcoming Red Sox docuseries

BOSTON — Netflix on Wednesday released the full trailer for upcoming docuseries chronicling the 2024 Red Sox season.

“The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox” will give fans a behind-the-scenes look with the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season.

The filmmakers were given access to players both on and off the field and covered the team from spring training all the way through the end of the season.

“Even ardent baseball fans will be surprised at the intensity of those mental battles—transpiring in the dugout, a hotel room, or the clubhouse— far away from the spectators’ usual view,” series director Grey Whiteley described.

The 8-episode series starts streaming on April 8th.





