WALTHAM, Mass. — The man accused of killing a 23-year-old in a road rage incident in Waltham appeared in court this afternoon.

31-year-old Timothy Scalisi was charged with manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the death of 23-year-old Nicholas Dagostino.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say that Scalisi threw Dagostino to the ground after the two got into a heated exchange at the Citgo Gas Station on Weston Street.

Betsy Bailey is the manager at that gas station and said she called 911 after one of her technicians came running in.

“It was just horrendous. Absolutely horrendous. No matter what had happened, nobody deserved what he got. Nobody,” Bailey said.

When police arrived, Dagostino later complained of head pain. He was transported to the hospital where he died two days later from a brain bleed and fractured skull.

Man accused in fatal road rage incident in Waltham pleads not guilty Courtesy: Brasco Family Services

“Mr. Scalisi has experience as a college and high school wrestler, he’s also trained in the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and he used that experience to lift another person off the ground, and throw him, not onto padded floors, or a padded wall or padded mats that he’d be used to in training, but to throw him onto the pavement in the driveway of a gas station,” the prosecution said.

Arthur Kelly, the attorney for Scalisi, argued that video surveillance suggests it was Dagostino who attempted to throw the first punch, and Scalisi only set him down on the ground.

“He’s a college graduate with a master’s degree, no record whatsoever, has been a great son to his family, a great friend to many,” Kelly said. “I suggest it was more of an accident than anything intentional whatsoever.”

Scalisi posted bail, which was set at $10,000, and is being asked to stay away from the victim’s family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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