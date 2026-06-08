DA announces arrest in road rage incident that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney has announced an arrest in connection with a fatal road rage incident that took place on Wednesday, May 27, and is asking the public to report anything they may have seen that day to police.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, at approximately 8:50 a.m. on May 27, Waltham police responded to 305 Weston Street, also known as a Citgo Gas Station.

Officers found the victim, identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Dagostino, sitting and rubbing his head.

Dagostino told police he had been driving on Tavern Road and was in the left lane preparing to turn into the gas station when he was allegedly blocked by a vehicle driven by the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Timothy Scalisi.

The victim and defendant exchanged words before both exited their vehicles. A physical struggle ensued, and authorities allege that Scalisi picked up Dagostino and violently threw him to the ground.

Dagostino complained of nausea and a headache and was vomiting at the scene. He was transported to a hospital, where doctors determined he had suffered a brain bleed and a small fracture to the rear portion of his skull.

Despite medical intervention, Dagostino died from his injuries on May 29.

Using surveillance footage obtained from the gas station, surrounding businesses, and Flock Safety cameras, police were able to identify the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

“What might have been dismissed by drivers or passengers in that area as simply a physical fight taken place, we know now is a deadly beating,” said Ryan.

“Driving can be very stressful,” she said. “But we want people to remember... is engaging in anger or as its alleged here physical force can bring deadly tragic results,” she said.

Waltham police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area shortly before 9 a.m. that day to contact the department at (781) 314-3600.

DA announces arrest in road rage incident that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old in Waltham

Police are also asking members of the public to review any dash camera footage they may have from the area.

Dagostino was wearing a dark shirt at the time of the incident, while Scalisi was wearing a light-colored shirt.

The victim was driving a truck bearing the words “Clean Out Your House Inc.,” while the suspect was allegedly driving a white Hyundai Tucson.

Scalisi will be arraigned today in Waltham District Court for charges of manslaughter and assault with serious bodily injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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