Massachusetts Senate approves outdoor drinking and 3 a.m. last call option

BOSTON — Massachusetts could soon allow outdoor drinking and later last calls as lawmakers prepare for a summer packed with major national and international events, most notably the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Massachusetts Senate on Monday approved legislation that would give cities and towns the option to temporarily permit extended bar and restaurant closing times in designated outdoor areas.

If adopted locally, the proposal would allow communities to create designated outdoor entertainment districts where people can purchase alcoholic beverages from licensed establishments and consume them in approved public spaces, such as streets and parks. The measure would run through Labor Day, September 7, 2026.

The bill would also allow municipalities to extend “last call” hours by up to 1 hour for establishments serving alcohol, including restaurants, bars, breweries, and distilleries. The extended service could go as late as 3 a.m., depending on existing local licensing rules. That provision would remain in effect through July 31, 2026.

Both measures would require approval at the local level before taking effect.

“This summer, the world is coming to Massachusetts,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka. “From the World Cup, to the Tall Ships, to America’s 250th birthday, we want people to stay, celebrate, and soak it all in.”

Supporters say the changes would help businesses capitalize on an influx of visitors expected for major events across the state, while also boosting local economies.

“Now our communities and their hospitality businesses have the opportunity to keep the summertime party going a little longer,” said Senator Barry R. Finegold, who chairs the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.

Senator Julian Cyr added that the proposal could help reshape Massachusetts’ reputation for nightlife and tourism.

“I’ve said for years that Massachusetts has a ‘fun’ problem,” Cyr said. “With scores of visitors set to descend on the Commonwealth, this simple change sends the clear message that we’re ready.”

The legislation follows a brief period of public feedback collected by the committee between May 29 and June 1. Lawmakers moved quickly to advance the proposal as the state gears up for a busy summer tourism season.

The Senate passed its amended version of the bill, known as S.3115, during Monday’s session. The measure now returns to the House for further consideration before it can be sent to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk.

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